[Video] Watch 10 Year Old Pappy Kojo Perform Obrafuor's 'Yaanom'

Rapper Pappy Kojo has always expressed his admiration for the legendary Obrafuor who is also known as 'Rap Sofo'.

He is said to have once stated in an interview that the 'Pae Mu Ka' hitmaker inspired him to do music.

Today marking 20 years since Obrafuor released the Pae Mu Ka album, Pappy Kojo has showcased his love for the legend in a grand style.

The Fante rapper on Wednesday shared a video of himself at age 10, rapping one of Obrafour’s songs titled 'Yaanom' which was released in the 90s.

Watch Pappy Kojo at 10 performing Yaanom: