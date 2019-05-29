Modern Ghana logo

29.05.2019 Dancehall News

Shatta Wale Buys Brand New Ferrari With Wendy Shay

By Barimah Chief Blogger
Self-acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale is known for flaunting his properties on social media as he brags to be the richest Ghanaian artiste.

He recently bought himself a brand new Range Rover Sport and also posted that he’s into real estate now.

Amidst the recent VGMA brouhaha, the dancehall king posted a few hours ago on his snapchat that he’s acquired a brand new Ferrari. We are not very sure if he is telling the truth or it’s just for a video shoot but we can definitely tell after a few days should we see him drive the car in town for some time.

He was spotted with Wendy Shay, more reason why we suspect the dancehall king is flaunting the car as it’s being used for a music video shoot.

