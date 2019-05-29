Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
29.05.2019 Coming Events

Ghana Event Awards ‘19: Nominations Officially Open

By Mustapha Attractive
Ghana Event Awards ‘19: Nominations Officially Open

The highly anticipated Ghana Event Awards 2019 has officially opened its doors to the public for nominations.

The award scheme which is aimed at rewarding event excellence has been running for the past two years and has carved a niche for itself in that regard.

The third edition promises to be scintillating and unique as organizers have introduced new exciting categories and twists to the scheme.

This year’s edition which happens to be the third will also feature the highly sought after top 100 events in the country.

Event Guide Africa, organizers of the scheme have released details as regards the filing of nominations.

Nominations will be open from May 24 to June 31, and individuals and event organizers can file for nominations via this link

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive News Contributor

Advertise Here

TOP STORIES

Normalization Committee Rubbishes Kwesi Nyantakyi’s Clearanc...

5 hours ago

Builsa South MP Chides Gov't Over No Show In Rosewood Ban

5 hours ago

body-container-line