MIMLIFE RECORDS outdoors the next prince of African music - Kimilist

After reading this article or anytime you hear the name, you will understand the reason why he is on his way to becoming the prince of African sound.

Born in Oseikrom, recording artiste Kimilist who is christened Osei Kwame Junior has followed his passion for music since his days in junior high

school and has worked his way through the ranks to make a name for himself.

He is a well-rounded artist with witty wordplay, melodic tones and captivating lyrics that puts the listener on a reflective musical journey and happy mood making his brand of music unique, unlike any artiste of today

Kimilist who has worked with the likes of Apya and Mike Millz in the past has earned a deal that made him the newest addition to the family of Tema based record label, Mimlife Records.

‘Yawa’ hit the airwaves today and has instantly become the fans favorite on both radio and online portals plus social media spaces too.

‘Yawa’ is one infectious tune that will stand the test of time just like the singer himself is a breath of fresh air on the African music scene and he sets his eyes on becoming the new school prince of African sound.

This exciting rapper cum singer is determined to compete neck to neck with established acts on both the Ghanaian music landscape and Africa at large.