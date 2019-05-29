Shatta Wale flaunts his new Ferrari; goes on a ride with Wendy Shay

Shatta Wale is known for his love for expensive cars and he keeps adding more to his garage but this new he is flaunting will likely shock you.

Amidst all the controversies the Dancehall act has caused online, with his recent “congratulation dance” introduction which has backfired, he has given fans something to talk about.

In videos sighted by pulse.com.gh, Shatta Wale is seen with Wendy Shay in a car showroom, where they also hopped in a Ferrari, which mentioned as his latest toy.

“I know y’all n*ggas are shocked but I just got myself a Ferrari and I invited my baby over,” he said. For some time now, Shatta Wale who has been featured in Wendy Shay’s latest song doesn’t hesitate to tell fans how much he loves the singer and wouldn’t mind dating her.

In the new video, he addressed the songstress as his “Baby” and asked her if she loves her new car. This Wendy replied saying that “It’s amazing I love it”

