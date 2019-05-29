Modern Ghana logo

29.05.2019 General News

Okyeame Kwame Endorses Richie For MUSIGA Vice President

By Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
Ghana's rap doctor, Okyeame Kwame known in real life as Kwame Nsiah-Apau has endorsed Lynx Entertainment CEO, Richie Mensah's bid for the Vice Presidency of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

In a post on Facebook, the 'Made In Ghana' singer who already has thrown his weight behind Bessa Simons in the Presidency race, described Richie as a talented and productive person who best can assist Bessa in making a positive impact for the betterment of the Union.

He made this assertion in response to a pundit on a Kumasi based radio station, who opined that a businessman should be elected to succeed Bice Osei Kuffuor as President of MUSIGA.

The MUSIGA national election is set for June 26, 2019.

Richie, who has been the Director of Music Standards at MUSIGA for the past 3 years believes he can do better if he is elected as the Vice President.

Read what Okyeame Kwame posted:

Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum News Reporter

