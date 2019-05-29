Keche Gets Two New Cars From GEM Media

Keche

Ghanaian music duo keche has received two brand new Hyundai Elantra saloon cars from their new management, GEM Media, the record label which recently signed them in a deal worth $500,000.

The cars are part of the packages promised by GEM media, which is a subsidiary of the gold firm, Golden Empire Legacy Ltd.

Other details left to be fulfilled in the contract by both parties includes the recording of 3 solid albums within the 2-year contract period, financing and promotion of music videos and audios released within the contract period by Golden Empire Legacy, a marketing and ambassadorial deal and a 3-Bedroom House each.

Keche made up of Joshua Ampah and Andrew Cudjoe is currently one of the most consistent and versatile music groups in West Africa.

They released their first radio single in 2008 titled ‘Omegemi’, which was a huge success. They have songs like 'Sokode', 'Flavour', 'Pressure', and 'Aluguntugui' to their credit.