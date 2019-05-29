Modern Ghana logo

29.05.2019 General News

Adebayor Rescues Funny Face From Death

By Ezekiel Fiifi Koomson
Ace Footballer Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor has done a commendable job by preventing Ghanaian actor, Funny Face from committing suicide due to the numerous challenges the actor claims he has encountered in life.

The 51 seconds video sighted by Modernghana on Funny Face’s Facebook wall has him hailing Adebayor and his own mother, (Safoah Boateng) for their timely intervention.

Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng .a.k.a Funny face explained that ‘I have really been through so many unpleasant situations in life, I nearly committed suicide if not for my mum and Adebayor”.

The actor made this shocking revelation when he was naming his twin girls Emmanuella Safoah Boateng Adebayor (Nhyira) and Isabella Safoah Boateng Adebayor (Nkunim) after his saviors (Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor and mum, Safoah Boateng).

Below is the Video

