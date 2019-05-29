Remember Those Struggling To Support You Now When You Make It— Adebayor Advises Imrana

Togolese and African soccer icon, Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, has admonished new music sensation, Imrana, not to forget those who are supporting him today, if he succeeds in future.

Citing his own experiences as a basis for his advice, Adebayor indicated that success has many friends and as such once you successful, your friends begin to increase. “I have many experiences that I can share with you. As you become successful, your friends begin to increase. Everyone wants to be your friend if you are successful”, he said.

Adebayor was however quick to add that the danger with having many friends is that not everyone who becomes your friend has good intentions. “The danger with the new friends is that some don’t have good intentions. Some are just after your money and some will even become jealous of you along the line”, he added.

The Togolese legend advised Imrana to always stay close to those who are with him now as those are the true friends he can rely on. “Do not forget those who are struggling with you today. Keep every promise you make to them because they are your true friends”, he added.

Adebayor gave the advice to Imrana when the rising singer paid a visit to him at his residence in Accra.

Imrana, whose single track, “IMAGINE SAY”, went viral after he cried in a video rendition of the song, has been on a tour of the Capital recently.

The young talented musician from Sunyani has been touted as one of the future stars who is going to take the Ghanaian music industry by storm, has also met legendary musicians like Samini, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, among others.