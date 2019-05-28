Jeffrey Nortey Drops Mind Blowing Spoken Word 'Blakk Cedi'

Ghanaian spoken word artiste, Jeffrey Nortey has released a mind-blowing piece captioned “Blakk Cedi”, an advice to industry players.

In “Blakk Cedi”, Jeffrey plays with the characters in Game of thrones to advice colleagues in the entertainment industry. Everyone needs a Blakk Cedi in one way or the other.

Jeffrey has several spoken word projects to his credit notable amongst them includes Sweet Mother,Peace Campaign, Ebony Tribute, Sarkodie – HIGHEST, Confession etc.

Watch the video below;