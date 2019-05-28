[Video] Shatta Wale Mocks Stonebwoy's Disability

Barely two weeks after the unexpected brawl which ensued between the two at the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), Shatta Wale has made a mockery of his rival, Stonebwoy's disability.

In a 9 minutes video sighted by ModernGhana, the Shatta Movement (SM) leader is seen with a friend who acted as a cripple wielding a gun and pointing at the other.

One can easily tell from the video that the two are mimicking fellow reggae dancehall artist, Stonebwoy who was recently reported to have pulled a gun at the VGMA when Shatta Wale and his team had stormed the stage.

At a time when the two are in court facing the law for their involvement in the brawl, this video could be used against Shatta Wale, since the law frowns against making derogatory remarks about a Person With Disability (PWD) for his/her disability.

Below is the video: