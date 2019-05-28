Lekzy Decomic And ID James Brown Nominated For Comics Choice Awards 2019

Ghanaian comedians Lekzy Decomic and ID James brown have been nominated at this year’s Comics choice awards in South Africa.

Lekzy Decomic and ID James brown have been up with great performances in the year under review, with especially ID James Brown projecting Ghanaian comedy in the western world with his Europe tour.

The Comics Choice Award, in its ninth year, promises a show that will lift the lid on this enduring enigma.

From the financial black hole that is the open spot, to the hugely paying unicorn that is the 90’s corporate gig – and onto the holy grail that is the national 12 month full-rights usage campaign.

The 9th Annual South African Comics’ Choice Awards takes place on Saturday 7 September 2019 at The Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg.

Lekzy Decomic and ID James Brown will be coming up against comedians across the African continent and will need your votes to be able to fly the flag of Ghana high in South Africa.

To vote for our respective comedians to win kindly follow the steps below, Thank You.

PUBLIC VOTING

– Go onto www.comicschoice.com

– Click on PUBLIC VOTING. You will now be able to see all the registered comedians in this category.

– Click on VOTE NOW. Complete the required fields and cast your votes. 50 votes per email address/contact number. T’s & C’s apply.

Watch lekzy decomic interview below