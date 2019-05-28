[Video] Funny Face Names Twins After Footballer Adebayor

Modern Ghana logo

28.05.2019 General News

By Emmanuel Yeboah Britwum
Ghanaian Actor and Comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has heeded his promise and honored his Togolese friend, Emmanuel Adebayor.

The comedian who recently welcomed a set of twins with his new wife has named the babies after the Togolese footballer.

In a video sighted by ModernGhana on his Facebook wall, Funny face announced the names of his twin baby girls as Emmanuella Safoah Boateng Adebayor (Nhyira), and Isabella Safoah Boateng Adebayor (Nkunim).

"I named my twins after two people dear to my heart... My Mother and @e_adebayor!! They have been with me through thick and thin all these years. God bless you all...To God be the Glory," he captioned the video.

The announcement comes as no surprise as the comedian is recalled to have revealed early this year that his unborn twins will be named after his best friend.

Funny Face and Adebayor have been very good friends for some years now and have often displayed their brotherly admiration for each other on social media.

The relationship between the pair got tighter in 2012 when Adebayor gifted the comedian a customized Range Rover SUV.

Below is a video of him naming his twins:

https://youtu.be/egIqQY7FaZs

