Charterhouse Has Transformed Ghana's Creative Arts industry – Uncle Ebo Whyte

African celebrated Playwright, Uncle Ebo Whyte, who is also an event organizer has labeled Charterhouse, the organizers of Ghana Music Awards as a serious event organizing company which has significantly transformed the Ghanaian Creative Arts industry.

Adding his voice to the current brouhaha about Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy with regards to the unfortunate incidence that almost marred the 20th anniversary of VGMA on Joy FM, Uncle Ebo Whyte said an event organizer can do everything right and yet his event can get messed up by something the unexpected.

He added that when unforeseen contingencies mar the event, everyone then seems to have an opinion as to how it could have been prevented.

“I know Charterhouse and I know that it is a very serious organization, I have absolute respect and admiration for everyone in the Charterhouse team, they have the experience and the expertise for an event, the people who work there are of the highest calibre of needed for events and entertainment in Ghana,” he intimated.

He continued in a video captured by Attractivemustapha.com that Charterhouse has done its best to transform the event and the creative industry completely but lamented how their 20th edition was thrown into near chaos.

The Playwright from his experience revealed that as an event organizer, he can confidently say that no event organizer can cover all angles during events.

He concluded by sending goodwill messages to Charterhouse urging them to take good lessons from unfortunate incident and come out stronger.

“But whiles they deal with this I want every Ghanaian to understand that organizing events in Ghana is indeed a nightmare, I am booking my ticket for the 21st edition of Ghana Music Awards and please don’t send me a complimentary ticket“.