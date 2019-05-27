Article Wan Donates To Enough Grace Foundation

Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Are Muslims Victims Or Promoters Of Terrorism?...
27.05.2019

......also launches Wan-Hope Foundation
By Mustapha Attractive
Ghanaian Musician and producer, Article Wan over the week launched a new Non-Governmental Organization called “The Wan-Hope Foundation” which was carved from his stage name and also made donations to Enough Grace Foundation to climax the launch of his organization.

According to the Musician who outdoored the new foundation during his birth Month, the main aim of the Wan-Hope Foundation is to give back to society through donations and grants.

In a post on his social media handles, captured reads, “As we grow older, we will discover that we have two hands, one for helping yourself, the other for helping others.

"My team and I would like to use the occasion of my birthday to announce the inception of the Wan-Hope Foundation, which henceforth is going to form my vehicle for giving back to society and other initiatives”.

Known in real life as Bright Homenya, Article Wan is a Ghanaian Reggae and Afro- Dance hall musician and a producer. His hit songs include Solo, Faya Burn dem and That thing.

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive News Contributor
