M.anifest Lambast On Sarkodie On Viral Song ‘Rapper 101’

Rapper M.anifest has jumped to the top of the social media trends in Ghana after releasing a diss track which fires a string of salvoes at Rapper Sarkodie.

Even though no names were mentioned in the track, all indications prove that ‘Rapper 101’ is directed to Sakodie, mainly because some lyrics in the song indicates some happening the rapper has been involved in.

In the song, he talked about King Sark claiming to be the Highest but has weak vibes.

We don’t know whats actually going between them. It's yet to be known.

Part of the lyrics reads:

And you got the deepest pockets

your money won’t fit in wallets

Thug of all things and boss of all bosses

All you do is win

You die you never take losses

Rapper 101

M.anifest, you are in deep trouble!

Source: Celebritieskasa.com