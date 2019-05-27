Sarkodie announces a 5 Track Tape, ”Alpha”

Ghana’s most decorated rapper Sarkodie has been starving Sarknation with his unreleased songs which he keeps dropping snippets of them.

Sarkodie has been doing features ever since he dropped the HIGHEST album and his fans have been questioning him when the next project will be dropped.

Well Sarkodie has answered their request when he announced on twitter that “Alpha” will be ready for public consumption on June 7, 2019.

He posted; SARKNATION Sorry for the wait but we had to get things right… “ALPHA” a five track tape will serve as an appetizer before the main projects for 2019 … OUT on the 7th of June … Let the countdown begin … NOW Can we change our DPs pls … TrackList out soon

