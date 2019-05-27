Wendy Shay Claims Kidi Has Bad Breath In This Video?

The 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music which took place at the Accra international conference centre on Saturday, May 18, 2019 shall indeed go down as the award scheme with the most denigrating controversies.

After celebrated dancehall artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy pulled out a brawl between themselves that is currently being settled in court,RazzNews.com is in possession of a video that is also creating elephantine controversy within the public domain and on social media with regards to the 2019 VGMAs.

On the awards night, popular Highlife and afrobeats artiste, Dennis Nana Dwamena, aka Kidi who won the ‘Best Male Vocal Performer of the Year award, was designated to present the ‘Discovery of the Year award to Wendy Shay.

When Wendy Shay, Who is seen mount the stage to receive her award hugged Kidi, the sharp lenses of Adwoa Konkonsa TV, captured her in an uncomfortable situation.

In the video, just after Wendy Shay completed hugging Kidi, she quickly pouted in an attempt to cover her nose.

In our Ghanaian tradition, the facial expressing Wendy Shay depicted clearly attributes two things; either Kidi has bad breath (Halitosis) or she dislikes the ‘Thunder’ hitmaker.

Well, all attempts by RazzNews.com to reach Wendy Shay or her management to ascertain the motive behind her facial expressing proved unproductive.

Kindly watch the video and be the judge!



Source:RazzNews.com