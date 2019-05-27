Keche Drops Video Titled "Odo"

Ghanaian music duo, Keche over the weekend released the much awaited million dollars video titled “Odo” which was shot in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to a close source, the video was shot at one of the most expensive locations in Dubai where top African musicians have had some of their videos shot in the past.

The video which was premiered at the premises of 4syte TV on 25th May 2019 saw top industry players in attendance and popular hiplife musician D-Cryme as Mc with a live telecast on 4Syte TV.

After the launch, the duo were very grateful to their new management team Golden Empire Legacy Limited that officially signed and outdoor them with a whooping GHC2.5 million (equivalent to USD $500,000) plus three-bedroom apartment and two Hyundai Elantra saloon cars to help them run their day-to-day activities.

Speaking in an interview with AttractiveMustapha.com, the “Diabetes” hitmakers said for every musician to go far they really need a strong and serious management team to reach their peak and considering the efforts their new management have put in their latest single, they are convinced beyond all doubt that they will be more successful.

Keche also solicited support from the industry players and suggested that their management team should also be encouraged to invest more since it will go a long way to benefit other musicians, media and all stakeholders.

The two musicians, born Joshua Ampaw and Andrew Cudjoe are popular across Africa and have performed in most African countries including Liberia, South Africa, Sierra-Leone and other parts of the world

The C.E.O of Golden Empire Legacy, Joana Gyan, Keche’s last week said the deal is intended to uplift the brand and all the necessary measures to propel their career.

She said the duos were signed because they are valuable assets and that they believe they can recoup their investments by the end of the contract.

watch their latest video below