Shatta Wale Turns New Leaf, Preaches About Love

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have been trending since their involvement in the brawl which ensued at the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) which was held on May 18, at the Dome in Accra.

Following a decision from the VGMA Board to ban and strip them off all awards they won on the night, camps of the two sides are agitated

However, it seems the Shatta Movement (SM) leader has turned a new leaf following the ban.

In a post on his Facebook wall on Sunday, Shatta Wale who sounded as if the holy spirit had descended on him, advised his fans to love one another.

Quoting scriptures from the bible, Shatta Wale said hate is a heart issue and that someone who hates a brother is a murderer.

He further encouraged his fans to "love one another, keep short records of wrongs, and forgive others, not harboring bitterness or anger in our hearts. Let love lead."

Below is a screenshot of what he posted: