VGMA 2019: Samini Deserved Artiste Of The Decade Award—Sarkodie

Ghanaian most celebrated rapper, Michael Owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie has crowned multiple award-winning Dancehall crooner and High Grade boss, Samini as his artist of the decade.

Sarkodie speaking with George Quaye on Joy FM’s “Showbiz A-Z” added that if he was a board member of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, he would have chosen Samini as artiste of the decade as most people and industry players evinced.

However, The “Adonai” rapper made it clear that, upon going through the full list of artistes nominated for that category, even though Samini would have won, Tema-based duo, R2Bees also deserved the award since they’ve worked extremely hard and been relevant over the past decade.

Sarkodie gave rapper Okyeame Kwame Credit as his “big brother” in the music industry who also stand a chance of grabbing that award but still carried on his artistes, Samini and R2Bees.

”Okyeame Kwame sometimes lay back with his act, unlike R2Bees, even if they layback, they eventually release hit songs and they have been doing it for the past decade,” he disclosed

The Black Entertainment Television(BET) awardee, Sarkodie beat competition from colleagues, who have equally worked hard over the past decade to win the ‘Artiste of the Decade’ at the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards on May 18, 2019.

R2Bees, Joe Mettle, No Tribe & Nacee, Shatta Wale, Okyeame Kwame, Stonebwoy, Samini, Efya, and Becca were all eyeing that coveted award.

