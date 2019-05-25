Shatta Wale’s Mother Cautions Okraku Mantey To Stop Insulting Her

Mother of celebrated dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale; Elsie Evelyn Avemegah aka Shatta Mama has pleaded with Mark Okraku Mantey to stop accusing her of supporting Shatta’s dirty games.

People are playing the blame game after Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale’s indefinite suspension from Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMAs) following their brawl at this year’s event.

Mark Okraku Mantey, deliberating on the indefinite suspension of the two dancehall artistes on Hitz FM, said Shatta Wale’s mother must not be left out of the blame.

According to Mark, it is her fault that Shatta Wale behaves the way he does because she has supported him through all his dirty games.

Mark Okraku Mantey, citing an example, said the ‘Gringo’ hitmaker once insulted him in front of his mother, but the mother failed to scold him, saying her son is straightforward.

In response to Mark Okraku Mantey’s allegations, mother of the “Ayoo” hitmaker, Shatta Mama has cautioned Mark to stop misquoting and misrepresenting her:

“ This is not the first time Mark is saying this…Mark hates me so much, so am not surprised ..but let me remind Mark that, I have never insulted him before, if you are owing somebody, and i tell you that my son wouldn’t lie for saying you are owing him, does it mean am supporting his dirty games?

“How can a mother support everything her child does?… We’ve only met once and that was when I went to his house with my son to collect money he was owing my son which he paid …So, in this case, did I act correctly or not? Where did i go wrong? Even on that day, Mark rather insulted me…and it happened during the Bandana from Ghana days…I like Mark’s submissions on radio and on TV, I like him as a person but he should stop peddling those dubious allegations against me,” Shatta Mama told RazzNews.com.

Shatta Mama, in a sorrowful mood, after pleading with the general public to forgive Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy over their brawl, advised Mark that:

” I’m in one of my trying times…My son and Stonebwoy are in court, give me the peace of mind to sympathize with them…more so, I will entreat Mark to go to Hot 93.9FM and Peace 104.3FM so that they give him some of the interviews i granted them and check whether i support everything Shatta does”.

Source:RazzNews.com