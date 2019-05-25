Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
25.05.2019 Industry News

Bloggers Share Their Take On Shatta Wale And Stonebwoy VGMA Ban

Blagogee
Entertainment Bloggers Share Their Take On Shatta Wale And Stonebwoy VGMA Ban
1 HOUR AGO INDUSTRY NEWS

Contemporary Ghanaian bloggers shared their take on two award-winning Reggae and Dancehall artistes [Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy] VGMA ban.

Organizers of the award scheme held a press conference at Alisa Hotel as they broke the news on the banned of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy from the award scheme.

It said the two artistes breached the code of conduct of the awards scheme, hence the decision to sanction them.

“The board of the 2019 VGMA board deems the actions of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy to have flouted the terms and conditions of the scheme, brought the event into disrepute and therefore wish to sanction the two,” the board stated.

Prior to the announcement of the ban, Shatta Wale took to social media to also announce his decision not to take part in the awards henceforth.

Blagogee.com, Zionfelix.net and Alexander Fifi Abaka [Ghanandwom.com] with GNTV host Pamela Boateng reviewed the 20th edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

TOP STORIES

Be fashionable with physiotherapy – MOH urges Ghanaians

2 hours ago

Group Charges Gov’t To Act On Commitment To Use 10% Renewabl...

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line