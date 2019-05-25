Shatta Wale Will End Up In A Plane’s Cockpit One Day —Mark Okraku Mante

Astute producer, Mark Okraku Mantey has waded into the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards brawl that ensued between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale last weekend at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Shatta Wale headed to the stage minutes after Stonebwoy was pronounced winner of the ‘Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year’ resulting in a clash between both camps which paused the show after Stonebwoy pulled a gun.

Chris Conney, who is the Public Relations Officer for Shatta Wale, explained that Shatta Wale’s gesture was to congratulate Stonebwoy on his win. However, some Ghanaians believe otherwise. One of them is the President of the Creative Arts Council, Mr Mantey.

According to him, Shatta Wale seems unfazed about repercussions of his actions; explaining that he seeks unnecessary attention without considering the contexts.

He continued that, Shatta Wale had no aim climbing the stage and that he only wanted to trend.

Mr Mantey said the VGMA programme would have ended successfully if Shatta Wale had remained in his seat without proving a point with his “by force congratulations”.

“Shatta Wale plays too much and does not know his limits. Shatta Wale didn’t know what he rose from his seat to go and do. He just rose, he didn’t know where he was going or what he was going to do. He is an attention seeker and plays too much irrespective of the repercussions and other people’s feelings,” he added.

He said Shatta Wale should have informed organisers of the event prior to his stunt.

“That’s why it’s called a programme. Everything is orchestrated and planned. If you want to go and say congrats, you let the producers know. If Shatta had gone alone, Stonebwoy wouldn’t have moved. He alone, he looks harmless. But this time, the one who rose, and was heading towards the stage, didn’t know what he was going there to do,” he added.