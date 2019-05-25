Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
25.05.2019 Celebrity

Model Lark Displays 'Flesh' In New Photos

Michael Agyapong Agyapa
Model Lark Displays 'Flesh' In New Photos

Model and TV personality Larkour Adjartey known as Lark has posted a photo of herself showing off her “solid” boobs and some flesh.

Her penchant for releasing of 'provocative' photos of herself has prompted many.

Her latest photo, has got tongues wagging again.

In the photo, Lark is seen wearing a white pant, with a seductive look on her face.

The picture instantly drove many people crazy on social media prompting them to express either their love or admiration for the model and TV personality.

Lark is the host of Celebrity Chit-Chat on Lark TV.

Check out Photos below

5252019123745 qulxoca443 img20190524wa0017

5252019123745 k5frj7u2h1 img20190510wa0008

5252019123746 h41o2s6fey img20190510wa0002

5252019123746 1i830o4bau img20190510wa0001

Michael Agyapong Agyapa
Michael Agyapong Agyapa News Contributor
TOP STORIES

Ghanaians Advised To Engage In Physical Therapy

5 hours ago

Group Charges Gov’t To Act On Commitment To Use 10% Renewabl...

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line