Model Lark Displays 'Flesh' In New Photos

Model and TV personality Larkour Adjartey known as Lark has posted a photo of herself showing off her “solid” boobs and some flesh.

Her penchant for releasing of 'provocative' photos of herself has prompted many.

Her latest photo, has got tongues wagging again.

In the photo, Lark is seen wearing a white pant, with a seductive look on her face.

The picture instantly drove many people crazy on social media prompting them to express either their love or admiration for the model and TV personality.

Lark is the host of Celebrity Chit-Chat on Lark TV.

Check out Photos below