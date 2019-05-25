I'm The Most Gentle Ghanaian Artist —Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has describe himself as the most gentle Ghanaian artist we have ever seen.

In a video sighted by Ghanacelebs.com, Shatta Wale revealed that he is the most gentle Ghanaian artist.

This came after he attacked his fellow Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy, while he was on stage receiving his VGMA award.

Chaos erupted at the event when Shatta Wale and his entourage attacked his arch-rival Stonebwoy on stage when the latter was announced the ‘Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year’.

It was a free-for-all fight on the big stage as the two sides clashed forcing Stonebwoy to pull a pistol.

