VVIP Was So Powerful; They Even Had A Dog As Member—Mark Okraku Mantey

Shatta-Stonebwoy scuffle has been on the tongue of many as most people and industry players keep opining on the possible measures to remedy such a tragic incident from entertainment scenes.

Legendary music producer and entertainment pundit, Mark Okraku Mantey has also added a penny of his thoughts as usual.

According to the Programs manager of Hitz 103.9FM, it was indeed a shameful act exhibited by two topmost Ghana music exports. The media and the entire Ghana showbiz industry should not tolerate such indecency and nonsense.

He added that a lot artist a lot of celebrities lack brand positioning and callously keep-go their liveliness when they get mammoth followers but they should beware nothing lasts forever.

The CEO of slip entertainment further added mentioning the likes of Lord Kenya, Obrafuor, VVIP and others as example of artists who used to be followed by stupendous fans back then but currently, their image and brand have faded off the scenes owing to the temporality of popularity.

”Even VVIP was so powerful that they had a dog as their member,

”When you follow your celebrity status or followers to live over the rules of the country and you’re put before the law, none of your so called fans will come to your aid and rescue you. So be mindful of your lifestyle since you may face the music at your own risk,” he cautioned.

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were arrested few hours after the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMA) night over a brawl between their camps which resulted in Stonebwoy pulling out a gun.

Source: rhymezgh.com