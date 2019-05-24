Bulldog Calls On Akufo-Addo To Pardon Stonebwoy

Bulldog

The C.E.O of BullHaus Entertainment Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, known in showbiz as Bulldog, Yesterday in a phone interview on 3fmDrive with Giovani Caleb Called on President Akufo-Addo to pardon Stonebwoy.

Bulldog who has been enjoying some media relevance lately, in the interview told Giovani Caleb its high time the industry stood against such acts and actions of brandishing guns in public.

Expressing his disappointment at Charter House, for not calling both artistes to dialogue before issuing the ban, Bulldog went on to say that Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale are young and as such the country will have to forgive them.

In fact, It will be ideal for all Stakeholders to visit and beg Nana Addo for his presidential pardon for Stonebwoy.

"If the case is stretched and the laws of Ghana is allowed to take a rigorous action, Stonebwoy will suffer," he explained.

Tackling questions on the way forward for these two dancehall giants, Bulldog then again told the host at this point, its only the president that can calm the situation.

In reference to Asamoah Gyan's Captaincy issues which was finally settled by the President, he said both artistes have serious trust issues and for an industry person to calm them and maintain peace, it will be hard unless the President himself.

The interview was monitored by the news desk of 360hypegh.com

Credit: Maame Adjoa Cann