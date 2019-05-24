Modern Ghana logo

24.05.2019 Celebrity

Kisa Gbekle Is More Beautiful Than Virgin Mary – Shatta Fan

By Ezekiel Fiifi Koomson
Some fans of celebrities will do everything they can to demonstrate their love towards their stars and this fan of Shatta Wale is no exception as he has declared Shatta’s new love, Kisa Gbekle as more beautiful than Christ’s mom.

The Shatta Fan with the username Albashiru Islam made this bold statement on Shatta Wale’s Facebook post where Shatta was thanking Kisa Gbekle for her efforts with the caption “Thank you mami”.

Acknowledging Wale’s post, the militant wrote “please daddy marry Kisa Gbekele, she is more beautiful than Mary in the Bible”. Some militants also expressed their love in the screenshots below;

