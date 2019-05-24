Frema Lambast Charterhouse Over Shatta,Stonebwoy Ban

Ghanaian dancehall artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have been banned indefinitely from participating in all aspects of the country’s foremost music award scheme, the Vodafone Music Awards (VGMAs).

The decision was taken on Thursday,22nd May, 2019 by the board of the award scheme, Charterhouse following a brawl between the two feuding musicians at the 20th anniversary of the VGMAs in Accra last Saturday, which saw Stonebwoy pulling out a handgun.

Board member of the scheme, Nat Brew Amandzeba explained at a news conference that the action of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale on the night “brought the name of the event into disrepute”.

He affirmed extensively that, the decision was taken after “careful deliberations” and “extensive consultation” with stakeholders in the music industry.

Per the decision, the celebrated dancehall artistes have lost their legibility for VGMAs nominations, selections and performances. They were also asked to bring back the plaques they won on the night.

Ever since CharterHouse announced that they’ve banned Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, there have been mixed reactions from industry players, and the general public as a whole.

The recent personality to share her opinion is celebrated female broadcaster, and former manageress of multiple award-winning contemporary Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena; Frema Ashkar Adunyame.

In a Facebook post sighted by RazzNews.com, Frema Adunyame, a news anchor at Citi TV, descended heavily on Charterhouse by stating that:

“Charterhouse paa.The problem is not Stonebwoy or Shatta Wale. In my opinion, you are the problem. You have too much to work on to bring sanity to the awards. Imagine any of these artistes hosting a show same date as your awards next year…!!! My thought!!!”.

