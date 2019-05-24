Video: Patoranking Endorses Blakk Rasta

Nigeria's Afro-beats star, Patoranking was in Ghana for an album listening party of his latest work, Wilmer.

The Zen Gardens came to life with several industry players coming to show love to the Nigerian who has adopted Ghana as his second home and has always spoken highly about the country.

At the ceremony, Patoranking could not hide his admiration for Ghana's Kuchoko Legend, Blakk Rasta who hardly is seen at events.

Pato fished out Blakk Rasta from the audience and told the gathering how much he admires him and how he listens to his inspirational Taxi Driver radio show all the time.

"I have so much respect for Blakk Rasta who I can see in the crowd. I love your Taxi Driver Show and I listen to you every day...." Patoranking said.

Blakk Rasta took a bow in reciprocal respect to Pato.

Later the two exchanged more pleasantries as Blakk told him he loved his Wilmer album so deeply.

"The album is a cracker. The album is beautiful... Magical," Blakk said.