Shatta Wale Cannot Tease Me – Stonebwoy

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has hit hard at his counterpart Shatta Wale that he cannot tease or make fun of him for not been nominated in the 2019 edition of BET.

Speaking in a one on one interview with celebrity Journalist Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah popularly known as Attractive Mustapha about BET award a night before the fracas happened between him and Shatta Wale on the VGMA night, he said he cannot really tell why no Ghanaian artiste got nominations at the BET but anytime Shatta Wale makes statements with intentions of teasing him, the self-acclaimed Dancehall King would be teasing himself.

“I have been nominated three times at the BET and I have won once, the competition becomes tighter with time and many people continue to do the right thing in various industry. This tells us that we have to do things right. If not for Kwesi Arthur who was nominated last year, we wouldn’t have even gotten nomination last year “, Stonebwoy added.

He continued that the perception by the Ghanaian music industry about the BET need to change, so the whole industry must keep pushing.

“I'm an artist but to be honest I can’t tell why we didn’t get nominations, it’s very sad, but I think if we really deserved it we would have gotten it because other Ghanaian artistes have been nominated in the past so may be our works didn’t really get to the level is supposed to this year”, he added.

When asked about Shatta wale’s tweet about BET and making fun of Ghanaian artistes for not getting nominations, Stonebwoy rebutted that, he doesn’t understand Shatta Wale’s tweet and if his tweet is against him then it is sad.

“ If it is against me, I have some BET accolades in my house and he might not even know my deals with BET this year,” he said.

He further stated that If Shatta intends to tease him he should be careful because he is teasing himself.

“ If he claims he will be local champion when will he even represent Ghana and become an international artiste? He might as well be teasing himself because people know I have an international touch considering the international awards I have won," he told Attractive Mustapha.

Attractivemustapha.com