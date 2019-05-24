2019 VGMA: I Saw Over 5 Guys With Guns In The Auditorium—Bulldog

The Artist Manager and Repertoire of defunct Zylofon Media, Lawerence Nana Asiamah, popularly known as Bulldog has revealed he saw over five people possessing guns at the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which was held on Saturday at the Dome in Accra.

Speaking in an interview on UTV’s late night news monitored by ModernGhana on Thursday, he said security at the just ended VGMA’s was weak, adding that the organizers, Charterhouse, endangered the lives of patrons by allowing people to enter the Dome with guns.

He said, “All the three parties involved didn’t do right and it started with Charterhouse…I went through the gate and nobody frisked me.

“They have caused this mess since day one and let me tell you this that day I saw over five or close to ten guys with guns in there notable for both parties,” he disclosed.

According to Bulldog, the brawl which ensued between Shatta Wale’s fans and that of Stonebwoy would have been averted if Charterhouse had tightened security at the premises.

He accused Charterhouse of banning the two Reggae Dancehall artiste in a plot to gain favour from their sponsors.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have been banned indefinitely by the VGMA Board from participating in all aspects of the country’s foremost music award scheme.

The decision was taken by the board following a brawl between the two Reggae Dancehall musicians at the 20th anniversary of the VGMAs in Accra last Saturday.

This comes at the back of the brawl which occurred on May 18 at the Dome.

Just when Stonebwoy, who was picking up the award for the fifth time, was about to deliver his acceptance speech for the award, Shatta Wale started walking towards him on stage.