Up And Coming Artistes Blast Charterhouse For Revoking Shatta & Stonebwoy’s Awards

Pressure group, Up and coming Artist Association of Ghana (UAAG) has taken a swipe at Charterhouse, organisers of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) for taking back the plaques they awarded to the two rival Dancehall artistes, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale.

The UAAG noted in a statement that they supports Charterhouse’s decision to ban both Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale from participating in their future events but it’s unfair to ask the two Raggae Dancehall artistes to return the awards because they really worked hard for it.

The group added that Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy deserve some credit for their efforts towards the Ghana music industry therefore Charterhouse should rescind its decision of taking back their plaques.

Below is their statement

FOR IMMEDIATE PRESS RELEASE

UAAG SUPPORTS BAN BUT DISAPPOINTED IN CHARTERHOUSE FOR TAKING BACK PLAQUES FROM STONEBOUY AND SHATA WALE

The Up and coming artist association of Ghana has expressed disappointment in Charterhouse for telling Stonebwoy and Shata Wale to return their plaques won at the just ended 20th VGMA.

According to the President of the Association Ama Adomah Popularly known as Yopoo, the ban place on the two dancehall artistes is in the right direction but was surprised charterhouse is asking them to return award won at the VGMA.

Ama Yopoo added that the two musicians aside what they did which is not right have worked so hard in the music industry and taking their plaques back is unfortunate.

She has therefore appealed go charterhouse to rescind their decision on taking their plaques and hold onto the ban alone.

Long live Ghana

Long live UAAG

Long live Ghana Music Industry

PRESIDENT AMA YOPOO.

VICE PRESIDENT.. ALLEN KWAKU FABIAN