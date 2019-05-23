[Video] Return The Money I Spent In Voting —Actress Tells Charterhouse

The decision by Charterhouse, organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA's), to discard the 'Artiste of the Year’ and ‘Popular Song of the Year’ categories of the 2019 VGMAs, and also to strip Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy off awards has caused an uproar on social media.

Ghanaian Actress, Vicky Zugah is part of the many Ghanaians who are unhappy about the decision taken by the VGMA board.

In a post on her Instagram page on Thursday, the beautiful actress who sounded aggravated argued that she including several Ghanaians voted with their hard-earned money for their favorite artists (Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy), and deems it unfair for Charterhouse to strip off their awards.

She also demanded that her money should be refunded to her.

"I voted for my artiste to win for the first time so if you want your plaque please return the money I used in voting," she said.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have been banned indefinitely from participating in all aspects of the country’s foremost music award scheme, VGMA.

The decision was taken by the board of the award scheme following a brawl between the two Reggae Dancehall musicians at the 20th anniversary of the VGMAs in Accra last Saturday.

The brawl occurred just when Stonebwoy, who was picking up the award for the fifth time, was about to deliver his acceptance speech for the award, Shatta Wale started walking towards him on stage.

