Una Of Morgan Heritage Plays With Black Prophet In Ghana July 19th

Una Morgan, Group member of award winning Jamaican Reggae Group, MORGAN HERITAGE, will be in Ghana this July for an upcoming music concert dubbed “Roots Reggae Festival”.

“Sister Una”, as she is affectionately called by fans will be sharing the same stage with Ghana’s international Reggae Icon, Black Prophet on July 19, 2019 at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra.

Una Morgan disclosed this to award-winning Ghanaian Blogger cum Celebrity Publicist, Elorm Beenie, in a latest conversation.

She is very excited about her coming to the motherland as it would be her first time in Ghana.

“I honestly can’t wait to be in Ghana. I have had a lot of requests and goodwill messages from fans across Africa especially Ghana. And after the long break, Ghana gets the first blessing to watch me perform live after I took a break in 2015”, Una intimated.

Una Morgan took a break from the Group (Morgan Heritage) in 2015. Before her break, she had played and toured with the Group for years. Morgan Heritage is a household name in Ghana and on the global front as well, with at least 2 Grammy Awards and nominations to their credit.

The event is powered by JahMikal Entertainment and Black Prophet.

Do follow Una Morgan on her social media pages and keep up with some direct updates from her before she arrives on the motherland.