Plaques With No Money, Reason Why We Misbehave— Shatta Wale Tells Charterhouse

Controversial Reggae Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has responded to Charterhouse, organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), over his ban from participating in the country’s foremost music award scheme.

Moments after Charterhouse had announced that he (Shatta Wale) and rival, Stonebwoy has been ban indefinitely and stripped of the awards they won on the night, Shatta Wale in a post on his Facebook wall, said the mere presentation of plaques does not make the awards scheme exciting enough to keep artiste from misbehaving.

According to him, what ensued between him and his rival, Stonebwoy would not have occurred if the VGMA plaques were accompanied with huge sums of money and houses.

He wrote; "If we are awarded with plaques and huge sums of money and even houses like artiste will not misbehave and feel superior over each other.

"But you work hard all night and some few people make money out of this precious God-given talent just in one night," he added.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were banned indefinitely from participating in all aspects of the country’s foremost music award scheme, VGMAs on Thursday.

The decision was taken by the board of the award scheme following a brawl between the two Reggae Dancehall musicians at the 20th anniversary of the VGMAs in Accra last Saturday.

The brawl occurred just when Stonebwoy, who was picking up the award for the fifth time, was about to deliver his acceptance speech for the award, Shatta Wale started walking towards him on stage.

They were arrest by the police on Sunday and arraigned to court, however, the Magistrate court on Wednesday granted the two bail of GH50,000 each.

Below is a screenshot of what Shatta Wale posted: