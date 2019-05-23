VGMA20: Sarkodie Performed Shabbily Like A Worm Removed From Refrigerator—Blakk Rasta

Astute radio presenter, Blakk Rasta has taken a swipe at the award-winning rapper, Sarkodie over his performance at the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, sighted by RazzNews.com, the respected broadcaster without mincing words delineated candidly that, the performance of the "Adonai" hitmaker was like a worm removed from a refrigerator:

"The performances put up at the 20th music awards looked like funfair and entertainment in high school...A lot of the performances was like what I saw in secondary school when I was coming up. Somebody like KiDi, one of my favourite Highlife artist, has disappointed me. Why should you come and mime? You should tell the organizers you're not a miming artiste but you came there and played CD for us. If you go to secondary school, that's what they do"Blakk Rasta revealed as monitored by RazzNews.com

He continued, "Ghanaians will probably insult me for saying this, but I'm not scared of speaking my mind....but Somebody like Sarkodie, people have paid GHC 400.00 to come and watch you and you're performing like a worm removed from a refrigerator. Is this the performance you want to take to the Grammy...The performances were just below standard".

However, the outspoken Reggae show host on Zylofon FM, after advising Ghanaian artistes to be more proactive and work on their craft while on stage, lavished praises on Soul singer Efya, Medikal and Samini for putting up a remarkable and electrifying performance on the chaotic awards night.

---RazzNews