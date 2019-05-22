Tic Inspired Me - Wizkid

Award-winning Nigerian Artiste, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has acknowledged Ghanaian rapper Tic, as someone who inspires him.

In a post on Instagram, Tic who was formerly called Tic Tac, was described as a legend by the Nigerian superstar.

He wrote; “ Big Shoutouts To Da Legends Tic Tac and Tonytetuilaofficial for the Inspiration!”

Tic is remembered to have collaborated with Nigerian musician Tony Tetuila on his hit song ‘Fefe Ne Fe’, which was released in 2004.

After several years of reigning in the music industry, Tic paused along the line but bounced back stronger with very good songs in the past year.

However, his ‘Fefe Ne Fe’ song is what could have inspired Wizkid.

Below is a screenshot of what he posted: