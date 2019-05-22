Okyeame Kwame Congratulates Sarkodie

Sarkodie

'Made in Ghana' ambassador, Okyeame Kwame has congratulated Sarkodie on his award as Artiste of the Decade at this year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

In a tweet, the versatile rapper who was also nominated in the caegory, wrote: "Congratulations to the MADE IN GHANA GENTLEMAN OF THE WEEK @sarkodie. Well done my brother for winning artiste of the decade.

#MadeinGhana🇬🇭 #MIG #Ghana.

Okyeame Kwame, in the tweet, also voted him as the Made in Ghana Gentleman of the Week.

Since he started his 'Made in Ghana' project last year, Okyeame Kwame has always used his social media handles to celebrate people who do things that promote GHANA culture.

Sarkodie was nominated alongside Okyeame Kwame, Samini, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Efya, Becca, No Tribe and Joe Mettle.

The 'Made in Ghana' album is now available on Aftown, Spotify, iTunes and other online music stores.