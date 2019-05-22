Tinny Drops 'Kasoba' To Promote The Act Of Giving

Tinny

Ghanaian music icon, Tinny has released a song dubbed "Kasoba" as Muslims in their period of Ramadan.

The song which was produced by Zion Beat and features Ebadah teaches giving honour where it is due.

According to Tinny, the message in the song is for the youth to humble themselves regardless of the position they occupy.

For him, there is blessing to give honour to whom it is due and charged the youth to reflect on the song for prosperous future.

He took advantage of the release, to ask for Allah's blessing for all Muslim in the period of Ramadan.

According to him, it is his wish for them to encounter the best of success in all their endeavours.

Tinny added that he appreciates Muslims for supporting his music all this while and against this backdrop, he has dropped the song for them to enjoy after the Ramadan.