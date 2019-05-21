I Get Wet When I Dream About Obinim - Joyce Dzidzor

Former AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has again raised eyebrows on social media.

This time around she has revealed she secretly admires the founder and leader of International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

According to Joyce, her admiration for the self-acclaimed angel makes her have nocturnal emission (wet dreams) anytime she dreams about him.

She disclosed this on Tuesday in a post on her Facebook wall.

The self-acclaimed man of God picture was part of some pictures sighted by ModernGhana Facebook, which Joyce claims are her secret admirers.

The men include Samini, News anchor Isreal Laryea, Kwaku Timi, Actor Dumelo, Kwesi Aboagye, Chris Vincent, amongst others.

She wrote; These men in the photo are the men I secretly admire and that leads to......in my dreams. In science, there is something called Nocturnal emission or wet dreams. And it happens to every sound human. Go and read about it."

Below is a screenshot of what she posted: