Samini The Saviour: He Brought Sanity To #VGMA20 With Another Historic Performance

Regardless of last weekend’s skirmishes at the #VGMA20 occasion, Samini came through as the melting ice to restore peace and sanity with his high class live band performance, maturity, stage mastery and finesse.

Before Samini’s performance on the night, there had been previous performances from Efya, Sarkodie, Kula and others who rocked the stage as well; but Samini raised the bar very high that he’s still on the lips of many hours after the show. This followed the much publicized altercation from 2 of Ghana’s Music Icons, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale, some moments earlier before his (Samini’s) set.

The annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) is an occasion that celebrates Ghanaian music and its crooners and this year’s was supposed to be the most exciting as it marked the 20th anniversary of the awards, but it was marred with the abrupt melee. Nonetheless, the show went on with Samini melting hearts and brought smiles to many patrons and viewers watching from home and online.

As an experienced performer and a man of peace who has been in the industry for years (during his performance during the VGMA Experience Concert — the weekend before — on Saturday, May 11, at the Independence Square), Samini called on his fellow artistes to allow unity reign amongst them since that is the only thing to make the industry grow.

Born Emmanuel Andrews Samini, he is also referred to many as "African Bob Marley"; Samini put in all efforts with ease and jammed the place to keep the remaining audience engaged and happy. His showmanship on the night was a perfect liaison that cemented attempts by Charter House to restore calm at the occasion. One thing you can’t take away from the LIVING LEGEND, Samini, who was enskinned few months ago is his high sense of maturity and class towards any horrid situation around him on the job, be it on stage, on interviews or in the studio with his lyrical compositions and delivery.

Samini remains a ‘scarce soul’ in Ghana’s music history and will continue to be loved and remembered not only for his craft but helping other acts hone their craft into mainstream – notable amongst the talents that went through his tutelage into mainstream are Mugeez (of R2Bees), Stonebwoy, Kaakie and Kofi Kinaata. Deon Boakye and Senario are also budding acts under his arm he supports and is helping push to the top as well. Samini has won several local and international awards of great reverence such as MOBO, MTV, Channel O, IRAWMA, just to name a few. He has won several plaques at the VGMAs and was “Artiste Of The Year” at Ghana Music Awards 2007. He has shared many noble stages, both home across the world with Damian Marley, Shaggy, Keri Hilson, Busy Signal, Mavado. Demarco, 2Face, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, just to name a few. His collaborations with Steel Pulse, Etana, Rocky Dawuni, Busy Signal and Anthony Bare some of the works he is well respected for with at least 2 decades of honing his craft and selling it to the world.

Samini is signed to Africa 1 Media in Ghana, since 2017; a great Team he is very proud of and happy to work with anytime.

