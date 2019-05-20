Shatta Wale wasn't going to congratulate Stonebwoy - Father explains

Shatta Wale’s father, who was at the VGMAs, has narrated what led to the brawl between the teams of Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale on the night, from his angle.

According to Charles Mensah, father of the dancehall act, who has been nicknamed Shatta Capo, his son was only seizing the moment Stonebwoy was on stage to relocate from where he was sitting.

Speaking on Hitz FM, Monday morning, on hitz fm heard him say that he was in conversation with his son intermittently and the plan was for him to move from where he was sitting to the VIP section.

He also stated that the controversial dancehall act also told him he was sweating at where he was sitting, therefore, he was keen on relocating. “I was sitting at the VVIP… he told me that he will relocate to where we are sitting but he is monitoring the atmosphere in the auditorium before he moves” he said.

Talking about the conversations that says his son’s movement to stage sparked the fracas, he said “from what I saw, he wasn’t walking up to the stage because I tried to find out, I didn’t know, not knowing he used the award that was given to Stonebwoy and with the jubilation that went on.”

Speaking to Andy Dosty, who interviewed him, he added that “If he stood up minus any jubilation, people will think he wants to create trouble and so he used the award that was given to Stonebwoy to relocate to my area where I sat”.

However, Shatta Capo didn’t trash the thoughts that Shatta Wale also wanted to seize the moment to congratulate his arch-rival. According to him, it was in the course of executing the relocation plan that someone from Shatta’s team, whispered that idea to him.

The two dancehall acts have been locked up in police cells, where they spent the last night due to the violence they sparked at the awards ceremony.