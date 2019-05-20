Shatta Wale Caused The Brawl At VGMA—Sefa Kayi

Kwami Sefa Kayi

The 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), a night which started on a good note ended with a brawl between fans of Shatta Wale and that of Stonebwoy.

The Bhim Nation President, Stonebwoy was on stage about to receive the Reggae Artiste of the Year award when his rival Shatta Wale together with his boys also decided to climb the stage.

This caused a brawl between the two, which took the Police over an hour to bring sanity in the auditorium.

Responding to the issue on Monday, Kwami Sefa Kayi on his 'Kokrokoo' morning show on Peace Fm, said the brawl could have been prevented if Shatta Wale had not climbed the stage with his boys at a time Stonebwoy was receiving his award.

Describing the incident as a 'Sheared stupidity', Kwame who was the Master of Ceremonies on the night quizzed that if the 'Gringo' hitmaker's reason of climbing the stage was to congratulate Stonebwoy as it is being alleged, why didn't he stop his boys from fighting.

"Shatta Wale stood up with about 20 of his members following. He knew he was being followed by these guys but he still went ahead and climbed the stage with them and when the fight began he pulled away from his guys. If he had a good intention why didn't he stop his guys from fighting?" he quizzed.

According to him, he will detain the two dancehall artists for three or four days, if he was to be the head of the Police Service, to serve as a lesson to musicians in the country.

"I would detain them for 3 to 4 days in order to realign their brains. I will also make them sign a bond of good behavior for 3 years, and anyone who defaults that will be sent to prison for two years," he mentioned.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are currently in the possession of the Police. The two were detained yesterday and it is unknown what the outcome will be.

Meanwhile, organizers of the 20th VGMAs, Charterhouse, have condemned the behavior of the two dancehall artist.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Charterhouse apologized to patrons and Ghanaians for the security breach that marred the event.

"As a law-abiding corporate citizen, Charterhouse has reported the incidence to the police and have been cooperating with the police to investigate and to ensure that the true facts of what happened would be known and addressed," they noted.