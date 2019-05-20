Shatta Wale-Stonebwoy scuffle: Charterhouse condemns unruly behaviour

Organisers of the Ghana Music Awards, Charterhouse Productions has condemned the behaviour of two top artistes that marred the beauty of the 2019 awards.

The incident has since been reported to the police to unravel what led to the disturbances, the organisers said.

Dancehall artistes Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were embroiled in a scuffle which saw the former pulling out gun. Stonebwoy who has just been declared winner of the 2019 Reggae and Dancehall Artiste of the Year was on stage for his awards when Shatta Wale decided to share the stage with him in a confrontational manner leading to a commotion.

“As a law abiding corporate citizen, Charterhouse has reported the incidence to the police and have been cooperating with the police to investigate and to ensure that the true facts of what happened would be known and addressed.

“Measures will also be taken in consultation and partnership with Security agencies to ensure enhanced security subsequently,” Charterhouse said in a statement signed on behalf of its Head of Communications, George Quaye, on Sunday.

CHARTERHOUSE CONDEMNS UNRULY BEHAVIOUR AT THE 2019 VODAFONE GHANA MUSIC AWARDS

The Management of Charterhouse Productions wishes to apologize unreservedly on its behalf and on behalf of the Board of the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), to the patrons and millions of viewers on television and social media in Ghana and all over the world for the security breach that marred the event in the wee hours of Sunday 19th May, 2019 at the premises of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

We also would like to apologize to our main sponsor, Vodafone as well as other sponsors and partners, media partners Media General, YFM and Multichoice, and other international representatives from BET International, Afro Zons and MTV Base.

Our apologies also go to the Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. George Andah, Deputy Minister for Communications and other very important government officials present at the event.

We apologize to our international visitors, including CEO of Mobo Awards UK, Kanya King CBE representatives from Sony Music, Mr. Ben Oldfield from The Orchard, Phil Phillips, Alison Hinds and other representatives of the Barbados Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, who were present to experience the 20th Anniversary edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Being a special edition of the annual ceremony, months of planning had gone into giving the world a breath-taking event. Sadly, however, we were unable to give the full experience we had hoped to give as a result of this breach.

We wish to note that the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has terms and conditions that guide its conduct and artistes who enter their works for nominations are bound by the terms and conditions. These terms and conditions, which come with punitive measures when flouted, have been designed to protect the scheme and ensure that it is neither impugned nor dragged into any sort of disrepute.

Charterhouse and the board have taken serious exception to the incident that happened at the 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and thus would ensure that the needed sanctions are applied. In the coming week, a press conference would be held to address the incidence at the event, including measures agreed to in consultation with the Board and other affiliates of the scheme.

We would like to reassure our patrons, partners and the entire music industry of our continuous support and investment in creating platforms for the industry to shine. Our Music Lives…

SIGNED FOR

GEORGE QUAYE

HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS, CHARTERHOUSE PRODUCTIONS