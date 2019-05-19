WATCH: Amakye Dede crowns Kuami Eugene as King #VGMA20

Veteran high-life musician, Amakye Dede has crowned Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene as the future King of high-life music in Ghana.

Amakye Dede and Kuami Eugene thrilled patrons to an amazing performance at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which happened on Saturday, May 18, 2019, inside the Accra International Conference Centre.

In the middle of the performance, Amaky Dede paused to say that “he thought high-life music was dead, but Kuami Eugene has restored hope in him”.

He went ahead to put a crown on Kuami Eugene’s head and blessed him to continue keeping the genre alive.

Watch their full performance below

