Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
19.05.2019 Exclusive News

#VGMA20: Medikal wins Hiplife – Hiphop Artiste of the Year

OdarteyGH
#VGMA20: Medikal wins Hiplife – Hiphop Artiste of the Year

After being trolled for scoring zero award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in the year 2017, Medikal has returned bigger as he won the Hiplife – Hiphop Artiste of the year awards for 2019.

The “Omo Ada” hitmaker won the award ahead of Sarkodie, R2Bees, Patapaa, Kwesi Arthur and La Meme Gang.

Congrats medikal!
Watch his amazing full performance below

TOP STORIES

We used to think NPP was anti-Muslims and Zongos - Suaman Ch...

1 hour ago

Segbefia Asks EOCO To Give Verdict On Mahama Ambulances

9 hours ago

body-container-line