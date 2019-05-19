VGMA20: Medikal wins Hiplife – Hiphop Artiste of the Year

After being trolled for scoring zero award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in the year 2017, Medikal has returned bigger as he won the Hiplife – Hiphop Artiste of the year awards for 2019.

The “Omo Ada” hitmaker won the award ahead of Sarkodie, R2Bees, Patapaa, Kwesi Arthur and La Meme Gang.

Congrats medikal!

Watch his amazing full performance below

