2019 VGMA: Shatta Wale Quits Music After Causing Chaos

Controversial Reggae Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale seems to have retired from music after he lost the Reggae Dancehall Artiste Award to his rival, StoneBwoy.

Announcing his retirement this morning, the ‘Gringo’ hitmaker who caused chaos at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) said he is done with music and will be delving into Real Estate business.

He wrote; “I have better things to do now than to record a song .. Shatta Wale is on different level of life ...Music was just a hobby I chose ...The story will be, they couldn’t STAND HIM NOR STOP HIM till he got into his REAL ESTATE BUSINESS !!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 I HAVE ENOUGH MONEY IN THIS BIZNESS THEY CALL MUSIC !!! THE REIGN WAS GODLY !!!! Big up every SM fan ...you tried !!! We tried !!!”

The VGMA started on a good note but didn’t end well due to an uproar between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale which occurred on the night.

Below is a screenshot of what Shatta Wale posted on Facebook: