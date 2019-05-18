GhOne TV Manager Eulogises Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame

General Manager of GHOne television, Astus Kwasi Ahiagble, has expressed his admiration for Okyeame Kwame and the feat he has achieved in the music industry.

On his Facebook timeline, Astus noted how the Rap Dacta has grown from the days he started music till now.

Read his full message below:

On a day like this, I celebrate you my brother Nana Kwame Nsiah-Apau. I have watched you and grown with you, as the witty boy with dreams to the media entrepreneur you have become, the musician and entertainer in you has always been prominent.

From Kwame sansanii to Bra Kwame Nyansanii. You love music and you infect almost everybody around you with music.

I hear you have been nominated for VGMA Artist of the decade award and I went to read the criteria for selection.

Your career accomplishments have accentuated this Awards Scheme beautifully on the calendars:

- 1999 You ( and Quophi Okyeame) were the first to be crowned Artist of the Year.

- 2009, exactly a decade of Ghana Music Awards, you won Artist of the year

- 2019, you have been nominated for Artist of the Decade.

Congratulations Rap Doctor. Mo me adwuma pa. Mo apiafo!

I know by the grace of the Almighty, 2029 your name will still be on the list because your music has developed and your craft has grown with your target market. Several times you have had to reformat yourself to keep the vision alive, through higher learning, music genre experimentations, marketing strategies and Health and Social impact campaigns, You even dared to do the Versatile Show and excelled. Many do not know the personal sacrifices you have made to be here and the immense challenges you decide to do music brought on you and even you family but through it all, you prevailed.

Musically, You may not be focusing on just street bangers now and experimenting on your own brand of Neo-Highlife, which may excite the millennials dominating the market a bit less, but you are infusing longevity into your craft; Authentic, Timeless, Classic, African Neo-Highlife music "Made In Ghana".

I am proud of you Mr Kwame Nsiah-Apau.

Okyeame Kwame recently released his 'Made in Ghana' album which aims at promoting Ghana's culture and tourism.

The Tourism Ambassador has been lauded by showbiz mavens for this initiative.

His 'Made in Ghana' album is available on online music stores such as iTunes, Spotify, Aftown.